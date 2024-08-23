 
Geo News

Kensington Palace makes big announcement as Prince Andrew joins King Charles

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson are also at Balmoral where Kate Middleton and Prince William are enjoying summer holiday

By
Web Desk
|

August 23, 2024

Kensington Palace shares statement about Prince William as Prince Andrew joins King Charles
Kensington Palace shares statement about Prince William as Prince Andrew joins King Charles 

Kensington Palace has issued a major statement about Prince William after Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson joined King Charles at Balmoral.

Royal expert Cameron Walker took to X, formerly Twitter handle, and shared Kensington Palace statement.

He tweeted, “NEW: Prince William will visit the Homewards exhibition on Thursday 5th September, and will meet artists who have contributed, alongside those with lived experience of homelessness who have inspired some of the artwork.”

Kensington Palace makes big announcement as Prince Andrew joins King Charles

Another royal expert Rebecca English also tweeted, “Prince William will visit the Saatchi Gallery on September 5 to view Homelessness: Reframed, a groundbreaking exhibition to help the public better understand those who have experienced the issue as part of his Homewards initiative. It’s free and definitely worth a view!”

This will be William's first public engagement following his summer holiday with Kate Middleton.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are enjoying a break at Balmoral Castle in Scotland with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Prince Andrew and Sarah are also among the first guests of King Charles and Queen at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire.

Kate Middleton, Prince William 'terrific rows' in marriage exposed video
Kate Middleton, Prince William 'terrific rows' in marriage exposed
Zoe Kravitz reveals 'weird' fact about Taylor Swift
Zoe Kravitz reveals 'weird' fact about Taylor Swift
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make shocking decision amid fall from grace
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make shocking decision amid fall from grace
Lily Allen under fire for rehoming dog after 'logistical nightmare'
Lily Allen under fire for rehoming dog after 'logistical nightmare'
Guillermo del Toro reveals spooky incident while filming ‘Frankenstein'
Guillermo del Toro reveals spooky incident while filming ‘Frankenstein'
Selena Gomez's ‘Wizards of Waverly Place' costar gushes over Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez's ‘Wizards of Waverly Place' costar gushes over Benny Blanco
Ben Affleck leans towards his kids for support amid divorce with Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck leans towards his kids for support amid divorce with Jennifer Lopez
Olivia Rodrigo celebrates the end of her Guts Tour concerts
Olivia Rodrigo celebrates the end of her Guts Tour concerts