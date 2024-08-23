In historic visit to Ukraine, Indian PM urges Zelensky to sit down for talks with Russia

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy welcomes India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine August 23, 2024. — Reuters

Indian PM says he had "come to Ukriane with message of peace."

Matter of ending war, just peace are priority for Ukraine: Zelensky



Modi's visit to Ukraine comes month after his visit to Moscow.

KYIV: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday to sit down for talks with Russia to end the war in the country and offered to act as a friend to help bring peace as the two leaders met in wartime Kyiv.



The first visit by an Indian prime minister in modern Ukrainian history comes at a volatile juncture in the war launched by Russia in February 2022, with Moscow making slow gains in eastern Ukraine as Kyiv presses a cross-border incursion.

Modi, whose visit to Moscow last month was criticised by Kyiv, said he had come to Ukraine with a message of peace and called for dialogue between Russia and Ukraine at the earliest opportunity.

"The road to resolution can only be found through dialogue and diplomacy. And we should move in that direction without wasting any time. Both sides should sit together to find a way out of this crisis," Modi said.

"I want to assure you that India is ready to play an active role in any efforts towards peace. If I can play any role in this personally, I will do that I want to assure you as a friend," he said.

The remarks were made during joint statements, in which both leaders hailed the visit as "historic".

Modi spoke second and Zelenskiy did not have an opportunity to respond to the call for dialogue.

But the Ukrainian leader said in his remarks that "the matter of ending the war and a just peace are the priority for Ukraine".

Ukraine has repeatedly said it wants the war to end but on Kyiv's terms, not Russia's. Ukraine has been pushing to hold a second international summit later this year to advance its vision of peace and involve representatives from Russia.