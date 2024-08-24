Jamie Oliver explains why he wants his children to face challenges

Jamie Oliver wants his children to “struggle” as he believes hardship is a part of success.

Speaking to Essex Life magazine, the TV chef revealed it’s good for his kids to embrace “worry and anxiety,” remarking that “Life’s not supposed to be easy.”

For those unversed, Jamie is parenting five children with his wife Jools - Poppy Honey, 22, Daisy Boo, 21, Petal Blossom, 15, Buddy Bear, 13, and River Rocket, 8.

“I think that they can present themselves when you’re young, as things that hold you back. But at the same time, as you get older, they provide a tension that makes you do your best work,” the 49-year-old continued.

“Life’s not supposed to be linear or easy. I want my kids to struggle as much as possible, in a safe and controlled way. If it’s too easy, it’s really vanilla,” Jamie added.