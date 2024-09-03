ISNA convention in Dallas draws record 20,000 attendees

Participants and organisers of the 61st annual Islamic Society of North America (ISNA) convention in Dallas, USA, can be seen in this image released on September 2, 2024. —Facebook/ @isnahq

Sessions were designed to help attendees benefit.

Awards presented to doctors who served in Gaza.

Poetry session featuring poets from India, Pakistan held.

DALLAS: The record number of 20,000 people attended the annual three-day convention of the Islamic Society of North America (ISNA) that concluded in Dallas, USA.



The convention had a registration capacity for 20,000 individuals, and by the second day, the registration limit was reached, leading the ISNA administration to close further registrations. As a result, hundreds of people were unable to attend the convention.

On the final day, various activities continued, where experts shared their thoughts on important topics. In particular, a seminar on the 'Blasphemy Law' was held, where experts declared the law contrary to Sharia, providing arguments from the Quran and Hadith.

The convention addressed a wide range of topics, including women's issues, youth affairs, and general life problems in the United States, as well as international issues and their solutions. These sessions were designed to help attendees benefit from the practical expertise of specialists.



During the convention, awards were presented to doctors who, driven by a spirit of humanitarian service, provided their services in Gaza. A significant number of Pakistani doctors were among those who received the awards.

On this occasion, Dr Suleman Lalani, a member of the Texas State Assembly, stated that it is crucial to determine our direction, and making the right choice is vital to be remembered in history. He praised the community doctors who, with a strong sense of service, went to Gaza to provide medical assistance to the oppressed people.

One of the award recipients, Dr Ikram, shared his emotional experience, stating that the miserable condition of the Palestinian people was deeply distressing, but despite the oppression, he did not see traces of sorrow on their faces. He mentioned that the smiles on their faces are something he will never forget.

Dr Ikram's wife, Banish Ikram, mentioned that their entire family fully supported him in going to Gaza, and they are pleased to have contributed in some way to helping the oppressed Muslims of Gaza.

On the last day of the convention, various sports and recreational programmes were organised. A poetry session (Mushaira) was also arranged, featuring poets from India and Pakistan.

Renowned Pakistani poet Abbas Tabish presented his poetry and received immense appreciation. The session was presided over by the famous poet Noor Amrohvi.

Poets from Kashmir, including Dr Tauqeer Gilani, Tariq Hashmi, Ayub Faizan Haq, Wasif Hussain, Fareed Sheikh, Rizwan Hasni, Sheikh Ejaz, and Ahmed Shah Ghazali, were also invited. The ISNA bazaar was bustling with people shopping at the stalls, with a large number of men and women making purchases. The companies that set up stalls also benefited significantly from this convention.

The convention organised by the ISNA in Dallas was historic, with record attendance, contributing to its success. Azhar Aziz, a former president of ISNA from Dallas, played a significant role in the success of this convention.