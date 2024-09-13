In a first, Quaid-i-Azam's death anniversary commemorated in Bangladesh

Speakers at the event address the event commemorating Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's death anniversary in Dhaka on Wednesday. — Bangla Tribune

Urdu songs and poetry was played and recited at event.

"Dhaka must now maintain its relationship with Pakistan."

Speaker says Jinnah ended "political incompetence and strife".

For the first time in Bangladesh's history, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's death anniversary was commemorated in Dhaka.

The commemoration marked the 76th anniversary of Jinnah, and Urdu songs and poetry were played and recited in the country's capital city, Dhaka Tribune reported on Thursday.

The publication stated that the event was organised by the Nawab Salimullah Academy at the Tofazzal Hossain Manik Miah Hall at the National Press Club in Dhaka.

The event was also expecting the arrival of the Pakistani high commissioner to Bangladesh as the chief guest, however, he was unable to mark his presence. Deputy High Commissioner Kamran Dhangal, meanwhile, was in attendance.



A keynote paper, outlining the trajectory of Jinnah's life, was also presented at the event by Prof Dr Mostafizur Rahman. The academy's president Muhammad Abdul Jabbar and journalist Mostafa Kamal Mojumder were also present to mark the death anniversary.

A poet, Jafarul Haq Jafar, recited an Urdu poem at the event, while the songs in Urdu were performed by two Pakistani students studying in Bangladesh.

"If Bangladesh had not been part of Pakistan in 1947, we would have been in the same position as Kashmir today, with the Indian junta holding weapons to our necks. Bangladesh gained independence because of Pakistan, which Jinnah helped create," said Nagorik Parishad Md Samsuddin, the convener of the event.

"Why should we change the name of Allama Iqbal Hall or Jinnah Avenue? These changes were made because Delhi wanted them, but we did not. Bangladesh must foster strong relations with China and Pakistan," he added.

The speakers attending the commemoration event spoke highly of the Quaid, stating that Pakistan would not have been created without Jinnah and that had that not happened then "Bangladesh too would not exist".

"Jinnah is the father of our nation, but we do not acknowledge it. We must preserve our brotherhood, and I hope that both Jinnah’s birth and death anniversaries will continue to be observed here every year," said Nazrul Islam, one of the speakers at the event.

He added that regardless of the circumstances, Bangladesh also gained independence, stressing that Dhaka must now maintain its relationship with Pakistan.

Showering praises on Jinnah, another attendee at the occasion maintained that the "political incompetence and strife" facing the Indian continent after 1857 were ended by him.

"Had Jinnah not taken responsibility for Bangladesh in 1947, we would have been in the same situation as West Bengal, remaining a part of India. It was because of his leadership that East Pakistan remained united with West Pakistan," he said, advising the new set-up in Bangladesh to assess the country's friendship.

Deputy High Commissioner Kamran Dhangal, who also attended the commemoration ceremony, termed Quaid-i-Azam's leadership on the Muslim League's platform "outstanding".

He added: "His vision for the new nation was clear. He advocated for a progressive and inclusive state, reflecting a commitment to freedom and tolerance. His contributions were not only revered in Pakistan but also across the world."