Deadly Portugal wildfires force new evacuations

View of a burning area during a wildfire in Sao Pedro do Sul, Portugal, September 18, 2024. — Reuters

AGUEDA: Deadly wildfires raging in Portugal forced more people to flee their homes as crews battled dozens of blazes Wednesday in the north of the country.



Stifling heat and strong winds over the weekend fanned a spate of forest fires across the north and centre of the country that have left five people dead, including three firefighters and a volunteer firefighter.

An earlier toll of seven was revised downwards Wednesday. Head of the civil protection service Andre Fernandes said the deaths of two people who had died of heart attacks could not be directly attributed to the fire.

"The meteorological situation is still very unfavourable and we are not expecting a significant reduction in the risk of forest fires over the next 48 hours," he added.

Officials say another 59 people have been injured in the fires, 10 of them seriously.

Civil protection authorities listed 42 active fires on its website on Wednesday and said they had mobilised around 3,900 firefighters, more than 1,000 vehicles and around 30 firefighting aircraft.

France has said it is sending two more water-bombing planes to add to those already sent. Italy and Spain have also sent help, and Morocco has said it will be sending two aircraft.

In the Gondomar municipality, just outside Porto, authorities carried out more evacuations on Tuesday night.

Firefighters battling blazes in Arouca in the hard-hit Aveiro region told local media outlets the situation there was "uncontrollable".