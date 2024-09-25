 
Afghanistan keen to join BRICS economic forum, says Taliban spokesperson

Taliban government has not been officially recognised by any country

AFP
September 25, 2024

A staff worker stands behind the national flags of Brazil, Russia, China, South Africa and India to tidy the flags before a group photo during the BRICS Summit at the Exhibition Center in Xiamen, China, September 4, 2017. — Reuters
KABUL: Afghanistan’s Taliban government is keen to join the BRICS economic forum, a spokesperson said ahead of the group’s summit in Russia.

The summit of emerging economies that includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet on October 22-24 in the southwestern Russian city of Kazan.

"Countries with major resources and the world’s biggest economies are associated with the BRICS forum, especially Russia, India, and China," said Hamdullah Fitrat, a government deputy spokesperson.

"Currently, we have good economic ties and commercial exchanges with them. We are keen to expand our relations and participate in the economic forums of the BRICS," he said.

The Taliban authorities have not been officially recognised by any country, but they have growing relations with founding BRICS nations including China and Russia.

The group, which has recently expanded by including Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Ethiopia, has not publicly reacted to the Taliban government’s comments.

A spokesperson for the Afghanistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs told AFP on Wednesday that they had "no information so far" about an invitation to the event.

Both Moscow and Beijing have expressed their readiness to invest in commercial projects in Afghanistan and to cooperate with Taliban authorities in their fight against Islamic State Khorasan, also known as Daesh.

