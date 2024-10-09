 
Turkish Airlines pilot dies mid-flight

“The pilot of our Airbus 350… flight TK204 from Seattle to Istanbul collapsed during flight,” says spokesperson

AFP
October 09, 2024

This representational image shows a Turkish Airlines aircraft flies over a city. — Turkish Airlines website
  • Turkish Airlines pilot dies mid-air near New York.   
  • Plane took off from the western US coastal city of Seattle.
  • The flight was heading towards Istanbul.

In a shocking incident, a Turkish Airlines pilot died mid-flight before the plane made an emergency landing in New York.

In a statement, a spokesperson of the airline said on Wednesday that the plane took off from the western US coastal city of Seattle on Tuesday evening,

Taking X, the airline’s spokesman Yahya Ustun said: “The pilot of our Airbus 350… flight TK204 from Seattle to Istanbul collapsed during the flight.”

“After an unsuccessful attempt to give first aid, the flight crew of another pilot and a co-pilot decided to make an emergency landing, but he died before landing.”

Ustun further said that the 59-year-old pilot, who had worked for Turkish Airlines since 2007, had passed a medical examination in March, which gave no indication of any health problems.

