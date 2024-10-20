Boat carrying more than 100 Rohingya sighted off Indonesia: officials

Maungdaw township of Myanmar is seen while Bangladeshi people spend leisure time in the afternoon at the bank of Naf river, near the Myanmar-Bangladesh border, during the ongoing conflict in the Rakhine state of Myanmar, in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh on September 26, 2024. — Reuters

INDONESIA: A boat loaded with more than 100 Rohingya refugees was spotted off Indonesia's westernmost province with at least one dead body seen on board, local officials said Saturday.



The mostly Muslim ethnic Rohingya are heavily persecuted in Myanmar, and thousands risk their lives each year on long and dangerous sea journeys to try to reach Malaysia or Indonesia.

The Rohingya boat is anchored around three to four miles (5-6km) off the coast of South Aceh district with its engine turned off, community leader Muhammad Jabal told AFP.

He said the boat was first seen on Friday when he and others set off to deliver food and water to the refugees, estimating more than a hundred were on board.

"I saw with my own eyes there was a body. There were many children too aboard the boat," Jabal said.

The day before the sighting of the boat, the body of a Rohingya woman was found at sea.

Local police chief Sabda Man Sobri confirmed she was a member of the ethnic group, but could not comment on whether she was connected to the boat.

Yuhelmi, a South Aceh district spokesperson, confirmed the boat sighting but said locals were waiting for an immigration team from provincial capital Banda Aceh to arrive before deciding the next step for the refugees.

"Whether (the refugees) will be brought on land, that's within the authority of the immigration. For now, there has been no decision," said Yuhelmi, who goes by one name.

The United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) said it had been informed by local authorities about the vessel and hoped the refugees would be rescued immediately.

Many Acehnese are sympathetic to the plight of the Rohingya but some locals have opposed their arrivals, accusing members of anti-social behaviour.

In December 2023, hundreds of students forced the relocation of more than a hundred Rohingya refugees, storming a function hall in Aceh where they were sheltering and kicking their belongings.