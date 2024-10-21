Liam Payne put under extreme pressure and 'cut' from music before death

It seems Liam Payne’s second album, which he really wanted to make, was turned down by his record label.

The late singer’s record label, Universal Music, reportedly put his second album on hold, but eventually they quietly dropped it just days before his death.

The One Direction alum died at the age of 31 after falling from his hotel’s balcony in Argentina.

A source revealed to Daily Mail, “Liam wanted to make the sort of music he enjoyed but his label believed it wouldn't win over 1D fans so there were disagreements about the way his brand should have been marketed.”

For those unversed, the For You singer’s first album, LP1, was released in December 2019, but the album received negative reviews as it only scored 44 out of 100, as per Metacritic.

Moreover, the insider continued by saying, “The entire music industry is making cuts and restructuring to cut costs so Universal decided to drop Liam quietly and invest in other artists.

"He didn't need the money because he was wealthy, but yes it did hurt him because he was under constant pressure to compete with the other guys in the band.

“Unfortunately, part of the decision was motivated by all of the memes and jokes people made about him online,” the source added.

In a previous month, Payne’s girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, posted a video on TikTok where she was showing off her outfit, and Payne was spotted dancing in the background.



After the video went viral, the fans described Payne as “embarrassing” and “cringe.”

Before concluding, the insider reflected on the viral clip and shared, “His team saw that as a sign to jump ship.”

