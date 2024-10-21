Liam Payne's grieving sister shares heartbreaking tribute to singer

Liam Payne’s sister Nicola Payne has issued an emotional statement after his shock death

Liam Payne’s grieving sister has shared an emotional tribute to the late singer after his shocking death on October 16.

Nicola Payne heartbreakingly revealed that she found out about her brother’s death through a news alert, which she hoped was a mistake.

Taking to Instagram, she shared family photos including Liam, and wrote: “When I saw the news pop up on my phone that you had left us I went cold. I wanted so much for this to be untrue. I have spent days hoping that it was a mistake and somebody has got it wrong.”

“You were truly too good for this earth, you are an angel who just lived for making people smile and happy.”

Praising her brother, she wrote, “You led your life with a motto of why bother doing something unless you’re brilliant at it, and Liam you were certainly brilliant at everything you did!!!”

She continued: “Unfortunately this cruel world is always to (sic) quick to judge someone from a few five second clips, they then think it entitles them to be able to speak like they know you. We knew you and we loved you.”

She concluded: “I hope you have finally found peace up there and that you'll continue to look after us all as you have done in life. We will make sure Bear knows about his daddy and how much you loved him, we promise this. See you soon Liam, Love You xx.”

Liam Payne died after falling from the third floor of the CasaSur hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.