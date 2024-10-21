Louis Tomlinson's sister honours late Liam Payne: 'so greatly missed'

Lottie Tomlinson just remembered Liam Payne shortly after she returned back home.

The influencer and author, as well as the sister to One Direction member, Louis Tomlinson, paid a tribute to Payne, who had grown to become really close to the Tomlinson family.

After the What Makes You Beautiful singer fell to his death from a hotel balcony on the third floor, at the age of 31 on October 16, 2024, Lottie has now reacted to the tragic news.

The 36-year-old, who had been holidaying with her family and older brother, took to her official Instagram account to upload a story of her return, via the app’s Stories feature.

In the video, the view outside her car window at a highway could be seen that Lottie captioned: "Home with a heavy heart. Rest in peace Liam, you were loved by so many and will be so greatly missed. Sending so much love to everyone."

In the next Story, she put up a monochromatic, nostalgic photo of her brother Louis with the now-deceased Liam, both of them wearing suits flashing bright smiles in the picture.

Louis can be seen smiling at the ground while Liam looked really joyful, with an ear-to-ear and a white-coloured heart emoji was added by Lottie at the top of the sentimental click.