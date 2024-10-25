 
King Charles finally breaks silence on his abdication, pays touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth

King Charles has been facing growing calls for his abdication for elder son Prince William

October 25, 2024

King Charles has apparently broken his silence on abdication and paid rich tribute to his late mother Queen Elizabeth and grandfather, King George VI.

Royal expert Roya Nikkhah took to X and shared video clips of King Charles speech at Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) Samoa.

According to the palace, the CHOGM brings together leaders from 56 member countries every two years, to discuss how they can work together to effect change.

Speaking on the occasion, King Charles seeming dismissed rumours of his abdication for Prince William amid his health worries.

The royal expert tweeted, “NEW The King tells CHOGM Samoa: ‘For my part, I can assure you today that for however many years God grants me, I will join you and the people of the Commonwealth on every step of this journey. Let us learn from the lessons of the past. Let us be proud of who we are today'."

The monarch also paid touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth and grandfather King George VI.

King Charles said, “The Commonwealth mattered a great deal to my dear mother, The late Queen. Her commitment to you all, as that of my grandfather, King George VI, before her, is one which has helped to shape my own life for as long as I can remember.” 

