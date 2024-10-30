 
Geo News

India, China complete troops pull-back from border face-off points: official

Indian official says soldiers will exchange sweets and begin their patrols after commanders finalise modalities

By
Reuters
|

October 30, 2024

Indian soldiers disembark from a military transport plane at a forward airbase in Leh, in the Ladakh region, September 15, 2020. — Reuters/File
Indian soldiers disembark from a military transport plane at a forward airbase in Leh, in the Ladakh region, September 15, 2020. — Reuters/File
  • Disengagement that began last week has been completed: official.
  • Says patrols to begin after commanders finalise modalities.
  • Chinese government does not comment on troops' pull-back.

India and China have completed pulling back their troops from two face-off points on their disputed Himalayan frontier as planned, an Indian defence official said on Wednesday.

The nuclear-armed neighbours reached a deal last week on patrolling the frontier in the Indian territory of Ladakh to end a four-year military stand-off, paving the way for improved bilateral political and business ties.

The disengagement that began last week has been completed and verification of the process is in progress, the Indian official told Reuters.

Soldiers will exchange sweets in a goodwill gesture on Thursday and will begin their patrols of the frontier soon after commanders on the ground finalise the modalities, he added.

There was no immediate comment from Beijing on the troops pull-back.

The mostly undemarcated border of about 4,000 km (2,500 miles) that runs along the Himalayas has been a source of tension between the world's two most populous nations for decades and led to a brief but bloody war in 1962.

Four years ago, 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers were killed during border clashes. The two sides then stopped patrolling several points on the border in Ladakh to avoid new confrontations, while moving tens of thousands of new troops and military equipment closer to the freezing mountainous region.

They later pulled back troops from five face-off points but the last such withdrawal took place over two years ago.

Days after the two countries reached their new border pact, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held their first formal talks in five years on the sidelines of a BRICS summit in Russia and agreed to boost communications and resolve conflicts to help improve relations.

The thaw is expected to boost economic ties that were hurt by the border tensions, although Indian officials said New Delhi would move cautiously given the trust deficit that has built up.

US LNG export gains at risk if Trump wins election, boosts tariffs
US LNG export gains at risk if Trump wins election, boosts tariffs
Floods in Spain kill at least 64 people in Valencia region
Floods in Spain kill at least 64 people in Valencia region
US elections 2024: Harris warns of dangers of another Trump presidency
US elections 2024: Harris warns of dangers of another Trump presidency
Iran appoints first Baluch governor in restive province
Iran appoints first Baluch governor in restive province
Japan's iconic Mount Fuji remains snowless, breaking 130-year record
Japan's iconic Mount Fuji remains snowless, breaking 130-year record
Explainer: How are members of US House of Representatives elected?
Explainer: How are members of US House of Representatives elected?
Explainer: What is Electoral College in US election?
Explainer: What is Electoral College in US election?
Timeline: Canada names chief aide of India's Modi in campaign against Sikh separatists
Timeline: Canada names chief aide of India's Modi in campaign against Sikh separatists