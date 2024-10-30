Saoirse Ronan addresses THAT awkward exchange with Paul Mescal

Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal have been pals since they co-starred in 'Foe'

Saoirse Ronan has responded after her awkward exchange with close friend Paul Mescal in a recent interview.

During Saoirse and Paul’s appearance on the The Graham Norton Show alongside Denzel Washington and Eddie Redmayne, the Aftersun star repeatedly interrupted her and made fun of a photo of her from the hit film Hanna.

Now, the actress has opened up about the interview, which became viral due to her comment regarding gender based violence, with her being praised all over social media.

During her appearance on peaking on Virgin Radio UK, Saoirse clarified the interactions that happened during the BBC interview: “Please watch the whole interview or watch at least that part of the conversation, because it really wasn't about… the boys weren't sort of like debunking anything that I was saying.”

She continued: “But at the same time, it felt very similar to like when I am at dinner with a bunch of my friends and I will always make the point that, well, this is actually an experience that we go through every single day, 100%.”

She explained her dynamic with her Foe co-star, saying, “Paul being one of my very dear friends, I've had conversations like that with him before and he completely gets that and completely understands that but I think the fact that there was a moment like that that happened on a show like Graham Norton, which is something that the entire nation channels and to watch and even overseas, it's something that people tune into, it seems to have had an accessibility which seems to have really gained traction, which I think is amazing.”

“It's opening a conversation and again, hopefully it's allowing more and more women to just be like, well, yeah, actually, let's talk about our experience,” she added.

Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal have been good friends ever since they co-starred in 2023’s Foe as husband and wife. The duo have talked about their friendships in interviews, with the outrun actress saying, “We're genuine friends; we're not Hollywood friends.”