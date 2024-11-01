High US early voter turnout gives both sides hope

US Vice President Kamala Harris (left) and former US president Donald Trump. — Reuters

Polls show Democrat, Republican running neck-and-neck.

Harris's campaign has encouraged early voting.

Tim Walz, Joe Biden, Barack Obama have cast their ballots.



WASHINGTON: More than 62 million US voters have already cast their ballots in the 2024 election, breaking records in some states and leading both sides to hope it gives them an edge — even as experts warn the data is difficult to interpret.

Opinion polls show Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump running neck-and-neck, including in the seven battleground states likely to decide the national vote.

Harris's campaign has encouraged early voting, with her running mate Tim Walz, outgoing President Joe Biden, and former president Barack Obama all having already cast their ballots.

Trump had earlier cast skepticism — without proof — over the fairness of early voting, but has since embraced it, encouraging his supporters to cast ballots whenever suits them.

As of Thursday, at least 62.7 million people had cast votes early, accounting for almost 40% of the total vote count in 2020.

In Georgia, for example, more than 3.5 million people had voted, or 45% of registered voters — a record, according to Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

He added that he expected up to 70% of Georgians to vote early in this election.

The situation is similar in several other swing states.

Brad Hines, a 73-year-old police officer, lined up to cast his ballot in-person on the first day of early voting in Wisconsin.

"I wanted to get in and get my vote done and then let everybody else know that they should do the same thing," he said, adding that it was an "important election" for the state of "democracy."