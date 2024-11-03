 
Geo News

Queen Elizabeth made big decision about Prince Andrew, Harry before her death

King Charles has asked Prince Andrew to move out of the Royal Lodge

By
Web Desk
|

November 03, 2024

Queen Elizabeth made big decision about Prince Andrew, Harry before her death
Queen Elizabeth made big decision about Prince Andrew, Harry before her death

Queen Elizabeth reportedly made a big decision about his son Prince Andrew and grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle before her death in September 2022.

Royal expert Robert Hardman has claimed in his new bombshell book that the late Queen wanted to kick Harry and Meghan out from Frogmore Cottage and move Prince Andrew in before her death.

The royal expert, citing sources, claims in the book, “'Had she lived another year, he would have been out' a former adviser to Elizabeth II said. "'It was her plan to move him out, to end the lease for the Sussexes at Frogmore Cottage and to move Andrew in there. It was mainly a money thing, as she could see it was becoming unsustainable.'"

Prince Harry and Meghan were evicted from Frogmore Cottage following the release of the duke’s bombshell memoir Spare.

In March 2023, the spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess told PEOPLE they had been asked to leave the residence.

"We can confirm The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage," the spokesperson said at the time.

Prince Andrew has also been asked to leave Royal Lodge and move in to Frogmore Cottage.

Prince Harry's current life branded a ‘messy tragedy'
Prince Harry's current life branded a ‘messy tragedy'
Investigation involving Russell Brand takes a new turn
Investigation involving Russell Brand takes a new turn
Snoop Dogg teases dog-inspired vision of 'Planet of the Apes'
Snoop Dogg teases dog-inspired vision of 'Planet of the Apes'
Geoff Tate, metal legend, opens up about comeback after decades long break
Geoff Tate, metal legend, opens up about comeback after decades long break
Prince William strongly responds to latest allegations
Prince William strongly responds to latest allegations
Palace source breaks silence against Meghan Markle
Palace source breaks silence against Meghan Markle
Kim Kardashian makes bold fashion statement at 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala
Kim Kardashian makes bold fashion statement at 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala
Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Antin reach an unexpected settlement
Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Antin reach an unexpected settlement