Queen Elizabeth made big decision about Prince Andrew, Harry before her death

Queen Elizabeth reportedly made a big decision about his son Prince Andrew and grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle before her death in September 2022.

Royal expert Robert Hardman has claimed in his new bombshell book that the late Queen wanted to kick Harry and Meghan out from Frogmore Cottage and move Prince Andrew in before her death.

The royal expert, citing sources, claims in the book, “'Had she lived another year, he would have been out' a former adviser to Elizabeth II said. "'It was her plan to move him out, to end the lease for the Sussexes at Frogmore Cottage and to move Andrew in there. It was mainly a money thing, as she could see it was becoming unsustainable.'"

Prince Harry and Meghan were evicted from Frogmore Cottage following the release of the duke’s bombshell memoir Spare.

In March 2023, the spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess told PEOPLE they had been asked to leave the residence.

"We can confirm The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage," the spokesperson said at the time.

Prince Andrew has also been asked to leave Royal Lodge and move in to Frogmore Cottage.