Ashley Tisdale expresses excitement for holiday season amid motherhood

Ashley Tisdale recently shared her excitement for the upcoming holiday season as a mother of two, describing the experience as “so great.”

The 39-year-old actress, who welcomed her second daughter, Emerson Clover, in September opened up to People about celebrating with her growing family, while embracing the “chaos” and enjoying the festivities.

During an interview, the High School Musical star reflected on the joy of her family’s first photoshoot with their newest addition, which she previewed on Instagram as, “It's pretty wild, but it's so much fun," she said. "It feels like the baby's been here the entire time, so it just feels so great.”

According to Daily Mail, the actress revealed that the family photoshoot, held on a Malibu beach, was a “calming” place for her and her husband, Christopher French.

Moreover, the location provided the perfect backdrop for the holiday photos, despite challenges with their three-year-old daughter, Jupiter, whom they lovingly describe as a “threenager” due to her strong willed personality.

Additionally, despite some reluctance from Jupiter, Tisdale shared that the session turned out beautifully as she noted, “Chris put her on his shoulders, and I think this picture really captures where we are. We're just kind of going with the flow and giving into the chaos.”

It is worth mentioning that as the holiday season approaches, Tisdale is ready to embrace the chaos of life as a family of four, finding joy in the little moments and celebrating together.