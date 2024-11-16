President Biden, China's Xi to meet amid Trump's looming return

US President Joe Biden meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 leaders' summit in Bali, Indonesia, November 14, 2022. — Reuters

United States President Joe Biden is set to hold his last meeting with his Chinese counterpart President Xi Jinping on Saturday a day after both leaders warned of turbulent times ahead for the world as Donald Trump returns to the White House.

President Biden and Xi's final encounter, taking place on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific summit in Peru, has been overshadowed by the prospect of fresh trade wars and diplomatic upheaval when Trump starts his second term.

The Republican's comeback has cast a cloud of uncertainty over efforts by Washington and Beijing to ease their tense relationship, launched in a historic meeting between Xi and Biden in California a year ago.

The White House said Saturday's Xi-Biden meeting at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit would "mark the progress" in the relationship between the United States and an increasingly assertive Beijing.

But it was also aimed at getting through a "delicate period of transition" and ensuring that competition with China "doesn't veer into conflict", US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said.

Trump's crushing election win over Kamala Harris has caused shock waves around the globe and dominated the two-day meeting of heads of state of the 21-member APEC group.

Major change

The billionaire Republican has in particular signaled a confrontational approach to Beijing, threatening to impose tariffs of up to 60% on imports of Chinese goods to even out what he says is a trade imbalance.

He has also named two major China hawks in his top team, including his pick for Secretary of State, Marco Rubio.

Xi and Biden, who are meeting for the third time overall, warned separately at the summit on Friday of choppy waters ahead.

The Chinese president raised concerns about "spreading unilateralism and protectionism" in a written speech to the forum, China's state news agency Xinhua reported.

For his part, Biden said the world had "reached a moment of significant political change," as he met the leaders of Japan and South Korea — key US allies in Asia.

The incumbent US president said US ties with the two countries were essential for "countering North Korea's dangerous and destabilising cooperation with Russia" as Pyongyang sends troops to fight in Ukraine.

And with Biden racing to salvage what he can of his foreign policy legacy from Trump, he said the three-way alliance he had pioneered was "built to last. That's my hope and expectation."

A senior administration official insisted that Trump's name had not come up during the meeting with the South Korean and Japanese leaders.

Risk to alliances

The return of Trump's "America First" policies, however, threatens alliances Biden has built on issues ranging from the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East to climate change and trade.

During his first term, Trump repeatedly threatened to cut US defence commitments to Asian and European allies if they did not pay a larger share of the financial burden for their protection.

Economists say Trump's threat of punitive tariffs would harm not only China's economy but also that of the United States and its trading partners.

It could also threaten geopolitical stability.

The APEC summit will wrap up on Saturday but Trump's shadow is still set to cloud the international diplomatic agenda at a G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro next week.

Biden will also be heading there as part of a swing through Latin America in what is likely to be his last major foreign tour.

He will stop in the Amazonian rainforest on Sunday to highlight the impact of climate change — another key policy area likely to be affected by Trump, who has promised to "drill, baby, drill" for fossil fuels.