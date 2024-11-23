 
Angelina Jolie discusses her fears of playing Maria Callas in new biopic

'Maria' will release in cinemas on November 27, 2024

Web Desk
November 23, 2024

Angelina Jolie has confessed that she was "extremely worried" before taking the role of opera singer Maria Callas in a new biopic.

For those unversed, the Hollywood diva portrayed Callas in the Oscar-buzzing biopic Maria, which will be released in cinemas on November 27.

"I was terrified," the 49-year-old actress told The Hollywood Reporter.

Jolie credited the biopic's director, Pablo Larrain, who always believed in her.

“Pablo was very clear that if I tried my best, he would support my process and help me,” said The Tourist star.

“He helped by scheduling the most intimate moments first and high pressure toward the end. … He treated me like a singer, and it meant the world that he believed I could do it,” explained Brad Pitt’s ex-wife.

"Pablo had a coach with me the entirety of the film and classes nightly after shooting,” added the Maleficent actress.

While further praising Larrain, Jolie stated: "Pablo tries to be fair as he studies and shapes moments within their lives. His empathy and interest make him a wonderful director for such material."

