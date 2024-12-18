 
Geo News

At least 13 dead after naval vessel hits passenger boat off Mumbai

Navy says over 99 rescued after "Neelkamal" capsized with rescue operations underway for others

By
Reuters
|

December 18, 2024

A military helicopter flies over a ferry during a rescue operation after a passenger boat capsized off the coast of Indias financial capital Mumbai, India, December 18, 2024. — Reuters
A military helicopter flies over a ferry during a rescue operation after a passenger boat capsized off the coast of India's financial capital Mumbai, India, December 18, 2024. — Reuters
  • Boat capsized with more than 100 passengers on board. 
  • Navy says craft "lost control undertaking engine trials". 
  • Passenger boat capsized on its way to Elephanta caves. 

MUMBAI: At least 13 people died when a boat with more than 100 passengers capsized off the coast of India's financial capital Mumbai after colliding with an Indian Navy boat on Wednesday, officials said.

The navy said 99 people were rescued with efforts ongoing for others.

"An Indian Navy craft lost control while undertaking engine trials in Mumbai Harbour due to engine malfunction. As a result, the boat collided with a passenger ferry which subsequently capsized," the Navy said in a statement on X.

Local TV channels showed a boat carrying at least five people hitting the passenger vehicle, causing the accident.

"The speedboat crashed into our boat and water started entering our boat and it overturned. The driver asked us to wear lifejackets," a passenger on board the vessel told ABP Majha news channel.

"I swam for fifteen minutes before I was rescued by another boat," said the passenger, who did not identify himself.

The privately-owned passenger boat, called Neelkamal, was heading towards the Elephanta caves, a popular tourist destination off the coast of Mumbai, when it capsized, BMC said.

The caves, which see a steady stream of tourists through the year, are a UNESCO heritage site and were constructed in the 5th-6th centuries AD. 

Sara Sharif case: Father, stepmother awarded life sentence for killing daughter video
Sara Sharif case: Father, stepmother awarded life sentence for killing daughter
Father, stepmother likely to face life imprisonment for killing 10-year-old Sara Sharif
Father, stepmother likely to face life imprisonment for killing 10-year-old Sara Sharif
PM Modi's BJP proposes holding simultaneous mega polls
PM Modi's BJP proposes holding simultaneous mega polls
US closes Vanuatu embassy after damage from 7.3-magnitude quake
US closes Vanuatu embassy after damage from 7.3-magnitude quake
South Korean authorities make new attempt to raid presidential office: report
South Korean authorities make new attempt to raid presidential office: report
Syria's Jolani says rebel factions will be 'disbanded'
Syria's Jolani says rebel factions will be 'disbanded'
US detains two Iranians linked to deadly drone strike
US detains two Iranians linked to deadly drone strike
Trump muses about drones, wars and TikTok in first news conference as president-elect
Trump muses about drones, wars and TikTok in first news conference as president-elect