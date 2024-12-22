 
Lara Trump steps back from bid to replace Senator Rubio Marco

There was speculation that Lara Trump would succeed Rubio in the Senate

Reuters
December 22, 2024

Lara Trump looks on at a rally at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, US, November 6, 2024. — Reuters
Lara Trump, the daughter-in-law of President-elect Donald Trump, announced on Saturday that she is no longer pursuing the opportunity to succeed outgoing US Senator Marco Rubio.

Rubio was picked by Trump to serve as secretary of state. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will pick a replacement for Rubio, who is expected to resign as senator when Trump takes office on January 20.

There was speculation that Lara Trump, who served as co-chair of the Republican National Committee in the lead-up to the 2024 election, would succeed Rubio in the Senate.

However, in a post on X, Trump said she had decided to remove herself from consideration "after an incredible amount of thought, contemplation, and encouragement from so many."

"I could not have been more honoured to serve as RNC co-chair during the most high-stakes election of our lifetime and I’m truly humbled by the unbelievable support shown to me by the people of our country, and here in the great state of Florida," she said.

Trump is married to Eric Trump, Donald Trump's son.

She said she has a "big announcement" to share in January but did not provide details. Trump said she remains passionate about public service and looks forward to serving again in the future.

While noting there was already strong interest from possible candidates, DeSantis said last month that a selection will likely be made by early January.

