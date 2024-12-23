 
Panama asserts sovereignty over Canal amid Trump's threat

"Every square meter of Panama Canal and surrounding area belongs to Panama," says President Jose Mulino

AFP
Reuters
December 23, 2024

A collage of the pictures of Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino and US president-elect Donald Trump. — Reuters/File
  • Panamanian president's comments come day after Trump's complaint. 
  • "Panama Canal has no direct or indirect control from China, EU or US."
  • Trump responds to Mulino's dismissal, by saying: "We'll see about that!"

Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino reaffirmed the country's sovereignty over the Panama canal on Sunday after US President-elect Donald Trump threatened to retake the canal.

"Every square meter of the Panama canal and the surrounding area belongs to Panama and will continue belonging so," Mulino said in a recorded statement released on X, adding that Panama's sovereignty and independence are non-negotiable.

Mulino's public comments, though never mentioning Trump by name, come a day after the president-elect complained about the canal on his Truth Social platform.

"Our Navy and Commerce have been treated in a very unfair and injudicious way. The fees being charged by Panama are ridiculous," he said.

Trump also complained of China's growing influence around the canal, a worrying trend for American interests as US businesses depend on the channel to move goods between the Atlantic and Pacific oceans.

"It was solely for Panama to manage, not China, or anyone else," Trump said. "We would and will NEVER let it fall into the wrong hands!"

The Panama Canal, which was completed by the United States in 1914, was returned to the Central American country under a 1977 deal signed by Democratic president Jimmy Carter.

Panama took full control in 1999.

Trump said that if Panama could not ensure "the secure, efficient and reliable operation" of the channel, "then we will demand that the Panama Canal be returned to us, in full, and without question."

Mulino rejected Trump's claims in his video message, though he also said he hopes to have "a good and respectful relationship" with the incoming administration.

"The canal has no direct or indirect control from China, nor the European Union, nor the United States or any other power," Mulino said. "As a Panamanian, I reject any manifestation that misrepresents this reality."

Later on Sunday, Trump responded to Mulino's dismissal, writing on Truth Social: "We'll see about that!"

