Milo Ventimiglia, Jarah Mariano announce happy news after losing LA home

Milo Ventimiglia and his wife Jarah Mariano are officially parents!

The This Is Us actor, 47, and his wife Jarah, 41, welcomed their first child Ke’ala Coral Ventimiglia on January 23.

The announcement came Friday as Jarah took to Instagram with a sweet picture of the family holding each other's hands, including the paw of their dog.

The happy news went with a long caption that detailed the events that unfolded in their lives since the Palisades Fire began on January 7.

"Houseless, never homeless. Welcome back Ke’ala Coral Ventimiglia [rainbow emoji] 1.23.25," Jarah began, revealing the day they became first-time parents.

"Jan 7th my family & I evacuated from the Palisades Fire. We lost our home that we were living in & everything we own, as well as our home under construction that we were about to move into."

The model also honoured the first-responders in her lengthy post, saying, "we are deeply grateful to all of the heroes who help battle fires, as well as care for everyone affected by the aftermath for years to come."

She then continued on the brighter side, writing, "This will be an extended process of rebuilding and grieving for many, but we are feeling optimistic & inspired to welcome all of the exciting newness of our fresh start!"

The new mom noted that the thing that "truly" mattered was that she and her family were "together, happy, healthy & safe." Jarah added an appreciation note for everyone who supported them, including friends, family, her birthing team, the hospital staff, and more.

"Your love & generosity means everything to us," she added. "Gentle reminder to all, to please allow us this time & space to nest with our newborn in such a delicate phase. We already have everything we need in abundance & will be back around with updates in our own time."

Jarah announced her pregnancy on September 29 after the couple secretly married in Hawaii in September 2023.