Kate Middleton sets her own pace in Royal return as retirement in sight

Kate Middleton received praises for balancing motherhood with Royal duties after she visited Tŷ Hafan, a children’s hospice near Cardiff.

In her first trip to Wales since her cancer diagnosis, the Princess of Wales highlighted her commitment to causes close to her heart.

However, royal expert Jennie Bond pointed out that Kate is making sure her return to public life doesn’t come at the cost of her role as a mother to her three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Speaking with The Mirror, the expert said, "I'm sure if you asked Catherine what her most important role in life is at the moment, it would be 'being a mum.’”

Bond continued: “She adores her husband, but her children are the centre of her world and she has thrown herself into bringing them up in what must be a rather confusing environment for a young mind, as normally and lovingly and securely as possible.

"She knows perfectly well that many parents don't have the luxury of choosing to be with their young children all the time. And she, too, is returning to her royal role – but she is lucky enough to be able to do it on her own terms and she is sticking to that.

“Some will probably criticise her for doing so – but she has decades of duty ahead of her, and, as the Princess Royal recently commented, retirement isn’t something that is exactly written into the terms and conditions of being a member of the Royal Family."