Prince Harry betrays Princess Diana as he forgets her lessons

Prince Harry has forgotten his mother Princess Diana’s legacy as he betrays her by going after a privileged lifestyle, a Royal insider has claimed.

According to Paul Burrell, former butler to the former Princess of Wales Diana, shared his thoughts on a latest bombshell article on Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.

In the article published by Vanity Fair, an unnamed employee revealed her treatment of staff, including claims that former employees needed therapy after they left the her job.

The former Royal butler said that even though he has never met Meghan, he finds it hard to dismiss the negative experiences of those who have worked with her.

He further described Harry as "petulant" and "spoiled,” noting that he's "always lived in a bubble” and has forgotten the lessons his late mother taught him.

“Harry and Meghan have a very privileged lifestyle. Harry has always had that and Meghan has long aspired for it. But now they share that lifestyle,” Burrell said, as per Irish Star.

“I always circle back to the fact that Harry's mother taught him long ago that the price for a privileged lifestyle is public service.

“Harry seems to have forgotten this lesson now he lives a celebrity Hollywood lifestyle that's totally different from his royal one.”