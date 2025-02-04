Meghan Markle's new major project exposed

A streaming giant Netflix senior executive has disclosed Meghan Markle’s new major project after extending support to the duchess.

According to a report by Daily Mail, Netflix Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria has insisted that the streamer remains 'excited' at the prospect of future projects with Harry and Meghan.

Bela disclosed that Archie and Lilibet doting mom is working on a screen adaptation of the bestselling romance novel Meet Me at the Lake by Carley Fortune.

She further said, however, as yet it remains in 'development' and has not been greenlit for production.

The official, when asked whether the movie is 'definitely coming out', she insisted: 'It is in development. It is a great book, she had it and we are happy to do it.'

Bela Bajaria continued, “And we have things in development. Everyone is excited about what is coming. I am really excited for her show.”

This is the first time a senior Netflix official has gone on the record to confirm that Meghan and Harry will move forward with projects.