Kate Middleton pays tribute to King Charles with cryptic move

Kate Middleton seemingly paid a tribute to King Charles with her new photo she posted to mark World Cancer Day, taken by her son Prince Louis in the Windsor grounds.

According to a body language expert, the Princess of Wales is trying to send the "message of strength and a sense of victory.”

Speaking with GB News, body language expert Judi James, Kate's pose, surrounded by nature, suggests she draws strength from the outdoors, a trait she shares with King Charles.

The photo, which showed the Princess standing on a log with her arms and legs outstretched, is seen as an update on her personal journey.

"Kate retains the theme she has used since her illness was first diagnosed of being surrounded by woodland and nature,” James said.

She continued: "She seems to imply this is where she draws her strength from and she shares this trait with King Charles.

"We saw her previous update videos where she was alone in the woods, adopting more reflective poses, but this one looks very much like an 'I'm back!' start of a return."

The expert noted that Kate’s picture sends "message of strength and a sense of victory,” adding that the Princess has been “taking a very firm and focused approach to her messaging since her initial diagnosis, so this new photo should be seen as an update in terms of her personal mood and her projected motivational tone to others on World Cancer Day.

"Her very natural smile at the camera shows resilience and a sense of victory. It looks almost like a semaphore signal or at least the start of one."