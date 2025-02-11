Buckingham Palace shares new update about Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward after couple revealed big secret

Buckingham Palace has shared major update about Duchess Sophie and her husband Prince Edward after the royal couple revealed a big secret.

Sophie and Edward revealed the big secret in a joint interview during their visit to Nepal.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh have revealed secret to their happy marriage in rare interview.

When asked about their secret to such a happy ship, Prince Edward disclosed “Because we’re best friends.”

Sophie added: “That’s true,” the Daily Express quoted the couple as saying.

Following startling revelations, the palace shared Sophie and Edward’s joint statement after the final day of their visit.

They said, “Thank you, Nepal!

“On the final day of their visit, The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh explored the breathtaking landscapes around Pokhara and the Annapurna Conservation Area, concluding their journey in Ghandruk—a picturesque hill village with deep-rooted Gurkha heritage.”

The statement continued, “Their Royal Highnesses were warmly welcomed with a traditional ceremony and enjoyed a vibrant Gurung dance performance by a local youth club, celebrating the rich culture and history of the region.”