Princess Eugenie caught in Prince Andrew's business scandal

Prince Andrew's new business venture sparks concerns for daughter Princess Eugenie

February 12, 2025

Princess Eugenie has found herself linked to Prince Andrew’s latest controversy.

The Telegraph reported that last year Eugenie attended a networking event in Tokyo on behalf of her father, the Duke of York, as part of a business deal.

At the time, Eugenie was on a work trip to Japan for the international art gallery Hauser & Wirth, where she has been employed since 2015.

It is worth mentioning that the event was reportedly linked to Prince Andrew's new business venture, Innovate Global, which he co-founded with Yang Tengbo.

Prince Andrew, who stepped back from royal duties in 2019 due to his ties with Jeffrey Epstein, is now working with Dutch company Startupbootcamp (SBC). New reports reveal that he will earn millions by sharing his business contacts, which will help him afford his home at Royal Lodge.

However, Buckingham Palace has denied involvement, saying officials have “not reviewed or approved” any financial agreements.

Now, Princess Eugenie has caught herself in the controversy, raising questions about whether she was knowingly involved in his business dealings. 

