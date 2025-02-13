Meghan Markle fuels divorce talk by leaving Prince Harry a day before Valentines Day

Meghan Markle has left critics questioning her marriage once more by adding fuel to the fire, it seems.

It all started after the Duchess decided to head home, five days into the start of the Invictus Games, all to be near her children.

This departure was ‘planned’ per the royal, however, with Valentines Day being just a day away, many started to question the state of her marriage to the Prince.

Even a source came out to reveal that “This was always planned.”

“Meghan left the games in Düsseldorf early after five days to go home,” because “this is Prince Harry’s event, and she is there to support him but this was planned.”

However, social media users noted something different, and it started with one user saying, “IMO she's 'lovebombing' him. She hasn't looked this doe-eyed at him since their engagement.”

Others also joined in and another person added, “You can tell she's reading all posts about her and trying very hard to prove they are not true. Unfortunately, her acting is very bad, and she's confirming that the rumours are not rumours. It's embarrassing and cringing. Two fraudsters.”

Others believe this is because “She knows she doesnt have any star power so she seeks to cling on to Harry so some shines on her- she is like a weak vampire sucking out other peoples energy”.

This was not all, there were also some comments bashing the Duchess for her mere air time, and claims about wanting to make a difference in the world.

“This woman is an embarrassment to the female race. She wants to make a difference or perhaps appear different to the world, and behaves like a low class h*. Please someone save us from these two brainless idiots, dishing out ‘salt & pepper’ love. We don’t want it, we don’t need it and most importantly we don’t believe it. Two brain cells in love give us a break. 100% stupid.”