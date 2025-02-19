Prince Harry called out as he tries to keep Royal title while living as celebrity

Prince Harry has been called out over his desire to have “the best of both worlds” despite leaving the Royal family with Meghan Markle in 2020.

According to a royal expert, the Duke of Sussex may have stepped away from royal duties to start a new life in Hollywood, but he still wants the privileges that comes with the Royal title.

Speaking on The Sun, ex-home office minister Norman Baker claimed that while Harry wants the “independence” of a celebrity, he wants to have the “perks” of his HRH title

“Harry wants the best of both worlds,” Norman claimed. “He wants to be a celebrity or independent of the royal family, ‘I'm no longer part of this family.’

“But he also wants to be called HRH, and all the benefits that flow from that,” he added.

Baker argued that while Harry has the right to leave the Royal family, he should not expect to keep the privileges associated with his Royal status.

“I think he's entitled to leave the royal family if he wants to,” Norman said. “Nobody should be imprisoned by that if they don't want to be there.

“But he can't then hang on to the bits he wants and abandon the bits he doesn't want, it doesn't work that way.

"He's just got to accept that, leaving the royal family, you should abandon HRH.”