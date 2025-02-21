With Love, Meghan' turned into a laughing stock of epic proportions

Meghan Markle sparks so much ridicule that a critic feels she might just include marrying a British prince’ in her ‘home-making secrets’ on With Love, Meghan.

Royal author Jane Moore penned this entire piece for The Sun.

The accusatory piece started by noting how much of a roll the former royal seems to be on.

“HERE we go again…” the author began by saying, “Meghan invading her own privacy with a cutesy, seemingly off-the-cuff (as if) video posted to her 1.8million Instagram followers.”

Because “the ‘Duchess of Sussex’ has announced that her fledging brand American Riviera Orchard has already been renamed As Ever. Whatever.”

For those unversed, the brand promises everything from “napkins and haircare to trowels and pruning forks” if the patent applications obtained by The Daily Mail are anything to go by.

“Hold me back,” the writer responded to this before adding, “As ever (see, it’s catching on already), Meghan is centre stage of the project, which will capitalise on the release of her imminent Netflix show With Love, Meghan, in which she will let us in on all her little home-making secrets.”

The first step of which she considers “Marry a British prince who can afford a nine-bed, 16-bathroom mansion in California,” before signing off.