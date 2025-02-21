King Charles gives Al Pacino a run for his money in throwback pictures with Diana

King Charles looked stylish and resembled a young Al Pacino in his throwback picture with former wife late Princess Diana.

Multiple pictures of the former couple emerged online, with some people saying the then Prince of Wales never looked "that stylish".

Thousands of people liked the pictures featuring Prince William and Prince Harry's parents.

Shared by a fan page dedicated to Princess Diana, the pictures were taken in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates, during their visit in March 1989.

A caption accompanying the pictures suggested that the couple were photographed while watching a camel race.

Diana was killed on Aug. 31, 1997, when the limousine carrying her and her lover Dodi al-Fayed crashed in the Pont de L’Alma tunnel in Paris as it sped away from chasing paparazzi photographers on motorbikes.

Her death plunged the monarchy into crisis, coming after the highly public disintegration of her marriage to heir Prince Charles with its revelations of feuding, adultery, and the misery she had felt in her royal role.

In 2005, Charles married Camilla who Diana held responsible for their relationship failing.