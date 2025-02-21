 
Geo News

King Charles gives Al Pacino a run for his money in throwback pictures with Diana

King Charles looked stylish in photos with the late mother of Prince William and Prince Harry

By
Web Desk
|

February 21, 2025

King Charles gives Al Pacino a run for his money in throwback pictures with Diana

King Charles looked stylish and resembled a young Al Pacino in his throwback picture with former wife late Princess Diana.

Multiple pictures of the former couple emerged online, with some people saying the then Prince of Wales never looked "that stylish".

Thousands of people liked the pictures featuring Prince William and Prince Harry's parents.

Shared by a fan page dedicated to Princess Diana, the pictures were taken in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates, during their visit in March 1989.

A caption accompanying the pictures suggested that the couple were photographed while watching a camel race.

King Charles gives Al Pacino a run for his money in throwback pictures with Diana

Diana was killed on Aug. 31, 1997, when the limousine carrying her and her lover Dodi al-Fayed crashed in the Pont de L’Alma tunnel in Paris as it sped away from chasing paparazzi photographers on motorbikes.

King Charles gives Al Pacino a run for his money in throwback pictures with Diana

Her death plunged the monarchy into crisis, coming after the highly public disintegration of her marriage to heir Prince Charles with its revelations of feuding, adultery, and the misery she had felt in her royal role.

King Charles gives Al Pacino a run for his money in throwback pictures with Diana

In 2005, Charles married Camilla who Diana held responsible for their relationship failing.

Dua Lipa's boyfriend Callum Turner ruled out as next James Bond?
Dua Lipa's boyfriend Callum Turner ruled out as next James Bond?
Gracie Abrams thanks Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco for 'Call Me When You Break Up'
Gracie Abrams thanks Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco for 'Call Me When You Break Up'
Sean ‘Diddy' Combs gets dropped by lawyer
Sean ‘Diddy' Combs gets dropped by lawyer
Nicole Kidman says she ‘hates' being called THIS
Nicole Kidman says she ‘hates' being called THIS
Meghan Markle gives out secret message ‘from memory lane'
Meghan Markle gives out secret message ‘from memory lane'
Meghan Markle secretly honours Prince Harry with 'As Ever' logo
Meghan Markle secretly honours Prince Harry with 'As Ever' logo
Meghan Markle given 'open invitation' to join cast of hit show
Meghan Markle given 'open invitation' to join cast of hit show
Video: How King Charles remained unfazed after attempt on his life video
Video: How King Charles remained unfazed after attempt on his life