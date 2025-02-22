Prince Harry continues mom Diana’s work, but Meghan has 'opposite goals'

Markle Markle and Prince Harry have “opposite goals” as the Duke continues to follow in his mom Diana’s footsteps and the Duchess pursues other goals, according to a royal expert.

The Duchess of Sussex, 43, has recently revealed her rebranded lifestyle brand As Ever and is about to release her cooking and gardening show With Love, Meghan via Netflix.

However, the Duke of Sussex still thrives while doing charity work and follows in the footsteps of his late mom Diana.

Editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine Ingrid Seward told Fabulous that Harry seems to be struggling to find a bigger goal.

She claimed: “I am not sure that Harry knows what his goals are any more.”

“As a couple they talk a lot about sustainability and the natural world and then Meghan takes private jets everywhere,” she added.

"Harry also has his late mother’s ability to engage with the disadvantaged and has always been brilliant with children,” she noted.

"When his energies are used to these ends, he is without fault,” she remarked.

"If Harry wants to finish what his late mother started, (as he once said) he is heading in the right direction,” she suggested.

"Harry likes having Meghan at his side, but she stifles him. Harry needs to have the guts to risk her displeasure and continue to go it alone," she concluded.