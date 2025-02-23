Savannah Chrisley claims brands dropped her after voicing political belifs

Savannah Chrisley recently opened up about the challenges she has faced after sharing her conservative political beliefs.

Speaking with People Magazine, Savannah shared that her outspoken stance, including her support for former president Donald Trump, has cost her some business deals.

The Chrisley Knows Best alum said, "I lost some deals when I came out politically on why I stood for what I stood for."

She went on to share, "It's giving me a job to provide for my family, and that's the number one thing that I'm so grateful for," adding, "it's just given me a louder voice."

Savannah, who attended the 2024 Republican National Convention and has voiced her support for Trump on social media, admitted that her views made some advertisers hesitant to work with her.

"That was a tough thing for me because once again, I was being forced in a hole of — do I stand for what I believe in, or do I feed my family. Which one? We should never live in a world where your job is in jeopardy, because of [a] difference of beliefs," Savannah said.

She also added, "It should never be that way and unfortunately, it was. You can have differences of opinions and beliefs, and still voice your stance on something."

It is worth mentioning that Savannah Chrisley, who hosts the Unlocked podcast, uses the platform to discuss politics and personal issues.