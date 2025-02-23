 
Geo News

Savannah Chrisley claims brands dropped her after voicing political belifs

Savannah Chrisley says she lost deals because of her outspoken stance

By
Web Desk
|

February 23, 2025

Savannah Chrisley claims brands dropped her after voicing political belifs
Savannah Chrisley claims brands dropped her after voicing political belifs

Savannah Chrisley recently opened up about the challenges she has faced after sharing her conservative political beliefs.

Speaking with People Magazine, Savannah shared that her outspoken stance, including her support for former president Donald Trump, has cost her some business deals.

The Chrisley Knows Best alum said, "I lost some deals when I came out politically on why I stood for what I stood for."

She went on to share, "It's giving me a job to provide for my family, and that's the number one thing that I'm so grateful for," adding, "it's just given me a louder voice."

Savannah, who attended the 2024 Republican National Convention and has voiced her support for Trump on social media, admitted that her views made some advertisers hesitant to work with her.

"That was a tough thing for me because once again, I was being forced in a hole of — do I stand for what I believe in, or do I feed my family. Which one? We should never live in a world where your job is in jeopardy, because of [a] difference of beliefs," Savannah said.

She also added, "It should never be that way and unfortunately, it was. You can have differences of opinions and beliefs, and still voice your stance on something."

It is worth mentioning that Savannah Chrisley, who hosts the Unlocked podcast, uses the platform to discuss politics and personal issues.

Ben Affleck ready to claim Matt Damon's loss as gain: Source
Ben Affleck ready to claim Matt Damon's loss as gain: Source
How Pink's husband advice can save marriages of Kanye West, Justin Bieber
How Pink's husband advice can save marriages of Kanye West, Justin Bieber
Jessica Simpson drops bombshell about making music without alcohol
Jessica Simpson drops bombshell about making music without alcohol
Is Dua Lipa pregnant?
Is Dua Lipa pregnant?
Drake's case against UMG takes an unexpected turn
Drake's case against UMG takes an unexpected turn
Timothee Chalamet all hearts for Kylie Jenner's new look: Source
Timothee Chalamet all hearts for Kylie Jenner's new look: Source
Prince William and Kate Middleton near major milestone
Prince William and Kate Middleton near major milestone
Bindi, Robert Irwin remember Steve Irwin with touching tributes
Bindi, Robert Irwin remember Steve Irwin with touching tributes