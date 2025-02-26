'Daredevil: Born Again' stars rave about the series makers

Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio, the lead stars in Daredevil: Born Again, shared that they had creative differences with the show and that the creators listened to them.



“One of the most amazing things about working for this company was their ability to look at what we were making, listen to the things Vince and I had to say about it, and pivot, decide you know what, this isn’t quite the right direction and we know how we can change it and make it better,” the 42-year-old told THR.

“I don’t know many companies that would do that — that takes a lot of personnel, it takes a lot of money, so it’s so cool to be standing here today and feeling thrilled with the product, that we ended up in the place we wanted to be," he added.

Similarly, Vincent raved about the support they received from “all the big bosses all the way down to the crews."

He also lauded those who “made their voices really loud for us, and it’s really pretty amazing that we’re here, and it has a lot to do with them. I don’t think without them that we’re stood here right now, honestly.”

Daredevil: Born Again season one will air on Disney+ on March 4.