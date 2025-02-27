Elon Musk sets one condition to appear on Jon Stewart show

Elon Musk is open to appearing on Jon Stewart's The Daily Show, but the program "must air unedited."

“I will do it if the show airs unedited," the Tesla founder wrote. The show's official account replied, “We’d be delighted!”

The response follows several accounts on X urging the platform head to take on the late-night host after he called out Department of Government Efficiency decisions.

During his show, the 62-year-old cut his hand in a fit of anger while criticizing the actions of Elon's DOGE for slashing thousands of jobs.

“How about we just take $3 billion in subsidies we give to oil and gas companies that turn billions in profits,” he said.

“How long did that take? Oh, wait! How about we just close down the carried interest loophole on hedge funds? Jon asked as he cut his hand while smashing a mug near him.

"That’s $1.3 billion a year. Or how about we stop the $2 trillion dollars we’ve given to defense contractors to build a fighter jet that blows, when everyone knows the next war is going to be fought with drones and blockchains, whatever that is! Holy ****! I can’t believe it! I just saved us billions of dollars in 11 seconds!," he concluded.