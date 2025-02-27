Charlie Cox recalls surprise cameo in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

Charlie Cox does a surprise cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home as Matt Murdock. He shot the scene in Atlanta in secrecy.



At the time of the shoot, he said he reached out to his friend Andrew Garfield, who was rumoured to star in the film.

“I got to Atlanta to film ‘Spider-Man.’ I got to this hotel and was getting ready to go out and I texted Andrew Garfield,” he said in an interview with Marvel.

“I pretty much knew he was in the film because I read all the stuff online. He’s an old friend of mine," the Daredevil star continued. "I texted him: ‘If the trades are to be believed then we are in the same movie.’"

"And he’s like: ‘I don’t think so, dude. I’m doing “Spider Man.”‘ So I was like: ‘Yeah, so am I.’ And he replied: ‘You’re not in my script.” Well I’m in my script!”

Charlie also recalled a dinner he had with Andrew in a restaurant ahead of the film's release, which he said was a mistake because they later realized that it would blow their surprise.

“We went to go to a restaurant together and we didn’t think about it. We were just like, ‘Where should we meet?’ and ‘Let’s go here.’ And we showed up to this restaurant. And we walked in."

"And then we both had this moment of like, ‘Oh… This is not a good look.’ There was a table that had two chairs facing the wall. So we sat facing the wall and tried not to look at each other," Charlie joked.