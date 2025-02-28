 
Prince William unveils new partnership after Wales visit

Prince William visited Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole on Friday

By
Web Desk
|

February 28, 2025

Prince William on Friday unveiled a new partner between Homewards and Lloyds Banking Group during his latest engagement.

The development came after Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton returned from their visit to Wales, their first trip to the region since Catherine was diagnosed with cancer.

The new partnership will see delivering new homes across the six Homewards locations.

Homewards is a transformative five-year, locally led programme that will aim to demonstrate that "together it's possible to end homelessness."

In a statement issued by the Kensington Palace, Prince William said, "Great to be at Millennium House in Poole today to launch a new, market-making partnership between @homewardsuk and @lloydsbankinggroup"

"This innovative £50 million fund will unlock new lending for small and medium-sized housing providers and charities in Homewards locations, shaping the market by increasing access to funding and driving new solutions to tackle homelessness."

