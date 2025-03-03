 
Kourtney Kardashian breaks silence on secret baby of son Mason

'The Kardashians' star called out the viral rumors against his 15-year-old son 'FAKE'

Web Desk
March 03, 2025

Kourtney Kardashian shut down the speculations about her son Mason, 15, that he has a baby.

The 45-year-old reality star took to her official Instagram account on Sunday, March 2, and clapped back at the rumors, calling it fake.

"I rarely address rumors or conspiracies regarding myself or my family, but this is about my child and it feels wrong to let anyone think for a second that these lies are remotely true. They are not," she penned. "Mason does not have a child."

The Lemme founder went on to say, "These accounts that pretend to be him are definitely not. They are FAKE. "My son really values his privacy, and I am asking all media to please be respectful: he is a kid with feelings and a beautiful life ahead of him. Please stop spreading false narratives and spinning lies.

"And to all the other people making videos about my kids (who, by the way, are minors), please stop and leave them alone," Travis Barker's wife added

The eldest son of Kourtney and Scott Disick rarely appears in public outings and has also withdrawn from his family's reality show, The Kardashians.

However, he was spotted in some recent family photos and made his own public account on social media in May 2024.

