Meghan Markle faces fresh allegations regarding royal title after surprise remarks

Meghan Markle faces fresh allegations regarding title after surprise remarks

Meghan Markle has faced fresh allegations regarding royal title following her latest interview where she opened up about the honor.

In an interview with the People magazine, Meghan opened up about her title and described how the Sussex title is now 'part of our love story' between herself and Prince Harry.

Meghan said, "It’s our shared name as a family, and I guess I hadn’t recognized how meaningful that would be to me until we had children.

"I love that that is something that Archie, Lili, H and I all have together. It means a lot to me."

Reacting to Meghan’s comments about the royal honor, royal expert Hilary Fordwich alleged "Meghan married for titles and prestige.”

The royal expert told the Fox News Digital, Meghan is "not only doing everything for money, she is seeking more fame and self-aggrandizement."

She went on saying that with the royal family, it’s important to note what they don’t say compared to what they do say when it comes to Markle’s show.

Meghan and Prince Harry stepped down as senior royals back in 2020, however, the royal couple still use duke and duchess of Sussex titles.

According to the Daily Express, the Sussex title was bestowed upon her and Harry by Queen Elizabeth II on their wedding day on May 19, 2018.