Liam Payne’s girlfriend gets candid about his death

Since Liam Payne’s shocking death, Kate Cassidy has not given any television interview until now.



The American actress appeared on Lorraine Kelly's show on ITV, reflecting on the impact of the One Direction alum's death on her mental health.

“Sometimes it’s hard for me to get out of bed in the morning," the 25-year-old shared as she promoted the program's March4March mental health campaign.

“I was drawn to the number four,” the influencer said, referring to the figure in the campaign's title. “It’s me and Liam’s angel number, which symbolises support and guidance from your angels."

“I genuinely feel that Liam in a way guided me to this campaign and wanted me to be involved in this and help other people."

"It’s something he would have wanted me to do. Every time I see the number four, I know he’s there with me," she continued.

Recalling how open Liam was about his mental health, Kate said, “Liam was so open about his mental health and I know he would have wanted me to help anybody because he can no longer help people.”

“I will always have so much love for him. He was really one of a kind, he would light up any room he walked into, and he had this sense of humour where he just really could make anything better."

"His presence was comforting and warming and that's something that I'll never forget about him ever," the 25-year-old concluded.

Last October, Liam fell to his death from a balcony in a hotel in Argentina. He was 31.