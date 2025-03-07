Justin Bieber's loved ones fear singer has 'serious health issue'

Justin Bieber's recent public appearances have left his fans and loved ones concerned that the singer may be battling an illness.

According to a top doctor, Justin has dropped a scary 30lbs – and it could be due to stress.

Diet doctor Stuart Fischer, said: “He looks like a ghost of his former self. He's almost unrecognizable. And stress could be the cause of that. Stress can cause you not to be hungry, you neglect your health. The stresses that he's had are very real and very difficult and can take a big toll."

A source told Radar Online: "People are hoping and praying there's nothing wrong, but there's no denying he looks awful. He's thin, his checks are sunken, his skin tone seems dull and unhealthy, and his clothes hang off his bony body in a grotesque way."

The source continued: "Friends are worried, fans are worried. Loved ones just want to know what's wrong, but even they are being kept in the dark. They fear it's a serious health issue."

Sources have previously claimed that the Stay hitmaker is afraid he’ll be asked to testify in his past mentor Sean “Diddy” Combs upcoming trial over charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and more.

Meanwhile, there have also been rumors of difficulties in his marriage Hailey despite the couple having welcomed son Jack Blues.

"It's no secret his marriage has been in trouble, though Hailey seems to be sticking behind him," the mole noted. "The truth is, he looks like he has an illness because he's extremely thin and gaunt.”

"Everyone around him is keeping fingers crossed and sending good vibes Justin's way in the desperate hope things will change," they added.