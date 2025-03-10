 
Geo News

King Charles' music playlist features unexpected Prince Harry connection

King Charles unveils his personal playlist featuring a mix of classic and modern hits

By
Web Desk
|

March 10, 2025

King Charles music playlist features unexpected Prince Harry connection
King Charles' music playlist features unexpected Prince Harry connection

King Charles has unveiled his personal playlist in a special show for Apple Music, which includes a link to Prince Harry.

In a special hour-long show, The King’s Music Room, Charles revealed 17 of his favourite songs in honour of Commonwealth Day.

However, one name that stood out was Michael Buble. Charles included Michael's song Haven’t Met You Yet, describing the Canadian singer as one of his top artists.

Surprisingly, the Holly Jolly Christmas singer has a recent connection to Charles' youngest son, Harry.

Michael was spotted at the 2025 Invictus Games, where he and Harry reportedly enjoyed several dinners together.

Despite the strained relationship between King Charles and Prince Harry, who stepped down from his royal role in 2020, the mention of Michael Buble appears to be a subtle connection between father and son.

It is worth mentioning that Charles' playlist also included Beyoncé’s Crazy in Love, Kylie Minogue’s The Loco-Motion, and Bob Marley’s Could You Be Loved.

Moreover, the King also shared a special message for Beyonce, congratulating her for receiving her first Album of the Year award last month.

Nicole Kidman decides to take ‘off for the rest of year'
Nicole Kidman decides to take ‘off for the rest of year'
Rick Springfield confesses he's been living with shocking injury for 25 years
Rick Springfield confesses he's been living with shocking injury for 25 years
Cancer stricken King Charles leads special Commonwealth Day service
Cancer stricken King Charles leads special Commonwealth Day service
'Doctor Who' and 'Harry Potter' star Simon Fisher-Becker passes away
'Doctor Who' and 'Harry Potter' star Simon Fisher-Becker passes away
King Charles gives RAYE title of ‘great ambassador'
King Charles gives RAYE title of ‘great ambassador'
Matthew McConaughey compares acting to vacation as he makes comeback
Matthew McConaughey compares acting to vacation as he makes comeback
Princess Anne shows up to support King Charles at major event as other siblings remain absent
Princess Anne shows up to support King Charles at major event as other siblings remain absent
Kate Middleton makes first appearance at Commonwealth Day Service after cancer recovery
Kate Middleton makes first appearance at Commonwealth Day Service after cancer recovery