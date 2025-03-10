King Charles' music playlist features unexpected Prince Harry connection

King Charles has unveiled his personal playlist in a special show for Apple Music, which includes a link to Prince Harry.

In a special hour-long show, The King’s Music Room, Charles revealed 17 of his favourite songs in honour of Commonwealth Day.

However, one name that stood out was Michael Buble. Charles included Michael's song Haven’t Met You Yet, describing the Canadian singer as one of his top artists.

Surprisingly, the Holly Jolly Christmas singer has a recent connection to Charles' youngest son, Harry.

Michael was spotted at the 2025 Invictus Games, where he and Harry reportedly enjoyed several dinners together.

Despite the strained relationship between King Charles and Prince Harry, who stepped down from his royal role in 2020, the mention of Michael Buble appears to be a subtle connection between father and son.

It is worth mentioning that Charles' playlist also included Beyoncé’s Crazy in Love, Kylie Minogue’s The Loco-Motion, and Bob Marley’s Could You Be Loved.

Moreover, the King also shared a special message for Beyonce, congratulating her for receiving her first Album of the Year award last month.