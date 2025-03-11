Robert Pattinson reveals Zendaya spent 2 hours explaining a scene to him

Robert Pattinson shared how his costar Zendaya, helped him understand a scene of their film that was "driving him crazy."

In an interview with French magazine Premiere earlier in March, the 38-year-old actor looked back on the day when he was getting ready for a scene he was about to shoot opposite Zendaya in the forthcoming film The Drama.

“We had a scene together in it that was driving me crazy,” the Mickey 17 star said. “I was desperately looking for its meaning, to the point of writing pages and pages of textual analysis… I ended up calling Zendaya the night before shooting the scene in question.”

Pattinson went on to say, “I shared my doubts with her, I spoke for two hours, and blah blah blah, and after a while, very calmly, she finally made me understand that the line just said what it meant to say, that there was no hidden meaning.”

Elsewhere in the interview, he said, referring to the scene, “There I was going crazy for three days.... I tend to bang my head against walls. Sometimes for no reason.”

The Dream Scenario writer-director Kristoffer Borgli’s movie also stars Mamoudou Athie and Alana Haim. Ari Aster helmed the film.

The rom-com drama “centers on a couple whose romance takes an unexpected turn before their wedding," per IndieWire.

The release date of the film is yet to be decided.