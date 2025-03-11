Buckingham Palace finally releases Kate Middleton, Prince William photos after major snub

Buckingham Palace has finally shared Kate Middleton and Prince William’s stunning photos after delivering major snub to the Princess of Wales last week.

Palace sparked reactions from the royal fans after it shared photos of Queen Elizabeth, Queen Victoria, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne, Queen Alexandra, and Duchess Sophie, but surprisingly excluded the future queen Kate Middleton from the tribute on International Women’s Day.

Following reactions on social media, the palace shared photos of Kate and William as the royal couple attended Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

Prince William and Kate Middleton were joined by King Charles, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

The palace released the photos with caption, “The King and Queen, joined by The Prince and Princess of Wales, The Princess Royal and The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, attended today’s Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey.

“The service drew on this year’s Commonwealth Day theme ‘Together We Thrive’, celebrating the enduring spirit of the Commonwealth family and the importance of fostering strong and connected communities.”



