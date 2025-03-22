 
Geo News

Niger declares 3 days of mourning after attack on mosque kills 44

Victims were killed in "savage" attack in Fambita quarter of rural town of Kokorou, says interior ministry

By
AFP
|

March 22, 2025

Nigerien soldiers stand guard outside the Diffa airport in South-East Niger, near the Nigerian border, on December 23, 2020. — AFP
Nigerien soldiers stand guard outside the Diffa airport in South-East Niger, near the Nigerian border, on December 23, 2020. — AFP 
  • Attack occurred as people were attending prayer service, says interior ministry.
  • "Savage" attack takes place in area close to borders with Burkina Faso and Mali.
  • Ministry vows to hunt down perpetrators, put them on trial.

NIAMEY: Niger's government announced Friday three days of mourning after 44 civilians were killed in the country's southwest by Daesh in the Greater Sahara group.

The victims were killed in a "savage" attack on a mosque in the Fambita quarter of the rural town of Kokorou, the interior ministry said in a statement broadcast on state television.

It said another 13 people were wounded.

The attack occurred early in the afternoon as people were attending a prayer service at the mosque, the ministry statement said.

"The heavily armed terrorists surrounded the mosque to carry out their massacre with unusual cruelty," it said, adding that the attackers also set fire to a local market and homes.

The ministry vowed to hunt down the perpetrators and put them on trial.

The attack occurred in an area close to the borders with Burkina Faso and Mali — a region in which militants affiliated with the Daesh group and Al-Qaeda have been active for years.

The military of Niger's junta-run government frequently fights militants in the region, and civilians are often victims in the violence.

Since July 2023, at least 2,400 people have been killed in Niger, according to the database of the ACLED, a non-governmental organisation that gives armed conflict location and event data.

Migrant deaths hit record in 2024, with 10% violently killed: UN agency
Migrant deaths hit record in 2024, with 10% violently killed: UN agency
Erdogan warns against protests over Istanbul mayor's detention
Erdogan warns against protests over Istanbul mayor's detention
Sudan army says it has control of presidential palace in Khartoum
Sudan army says it has control of presidential palace in Khartoum
US carries out third and fourth executions of week
US carries out third and fourth executions of week
Huge fire closes UK's Heathrow Airport, global flight schedules disrupted
Huge fire closes UK's Heathrow Airport, global flight schedules disrupted
World's glaciers are losing record ice as global temperatures climb: UN
World's glaciers are losing record ice as global temperatures climb: UN
Trump urges Supreme Court to rein in judges blocking his agenda
Trump urges Supreme Court to rein in judges blocking his agenda
Trump signs order to abolish US Education Department
Trump signs order to abolish US Education Department