Sydney Sweeney reconnects with Glen Powell as Jonathan Davino split rumors swirl

The 'Euphoria' star has reportedly parted ways with her fiance of three years Jonathan Davino

Lifestyle News Desk
March 31, 2025

Sydney Sweeney reconnected with Glen Powell days after the actress reportedly called off their wedding to her fiance Jonathan Davino

As per photos shared by Deuxmoi, the Euphoria star and the Top Gun: Maverick actor were spotted together at Joe Leo Fine Tex Mex. in Dallas, Texas.

The 27-year-old actress, who was recently seen without her engagement ring, was previously speculated to be in a romantic relationship with her Anyone But You co-star in 2023 while promoting their romantic comedy, however they had brushed off the rumors calling them good friends.

Moreover, the Instagram account also shared that Sweeney had joined Powell for his sister Leslie's wedding rehearsal dinner at the Mexican restaurant earlier this week.

The sighting of the pair came a few days after the reports of Sweeney and Davino's split.

A source revealed to People that “things have been rocky" between Sweeney and Davino “for a long time."

Though Davino and Sweeney have not officially broken up, the actress’s removal of a photo of them kissing from an Instagram album suggests a split.

The couple, who began dating in 2018 and got engaged in 2022, have kept their relationship mostly private.

