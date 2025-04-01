Royal family shares Duchess Sophie's video message

The Royal Family on Tuesday shared Duchess Sophie's message that she recorded as a patron for a charity supporting autistic people.

"We are delighted to mark the start of the World Autism Acceptance Month" with a message from our royal patron, the Duchess of Edinburgh," said the National Autistic Society.

Later, the royal family also posted the video featuring Sophie to its Instagram stories.

Sophie is the wife of Prince Edward, the youngest brother of King Charles.

The National Autistic Society (NAS) is a UK-based charity which provides information, support, and advocacy for autistic people and their families.

The NAS aims to create a society that values and accepts autistic individuals.

It offers services like counseling, advocacy, and befriending.

The charity also provides training for professionals and parents.

The NAS campaigns for autism acceptance and challenges stereotypes.



