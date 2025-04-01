 
Geo News

Royal family shares Duchess Sophie's video message

Sophie is the patron of a charity supporting people with autism

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 01, 2025

Royal family shares Duchess Sophies video message

The Royal Family on Tuesday shared Duchess Sophie's message that she recorded as a patron for a charity supporting autistic people.

"We are delighted to mark the start of the World Autism Acceptance Month" with a message from our royal patron, the Duchess of Edinburgh," said the National Autistic Society.

Later, the royal family also posted the video featuring Sophie to its Instagram stories.

Sophie is the wife of Prince Edward, the youngest brother of King Charles.

The National Autistic Society (NAS) is a UK-based charity which provides information, support, and advocacy for autistic people and their families.

The NAS aims to create a society that values and accepts autistic individuals.

Royal family shares Duchess Sophies video message

It offers services like counseling, advocacy, and befriending.

The charity also provides training for professionals and parents.

The NAS campaigns for autism acceptance and challenges stereotypes.


Meghan Markle's intentions to become number one royal in US exposed video
Meghan Markle's intentions to become number one royal in US exposed
Virginia Giuffre's family shares new update on her health
Virginia Giuffre's family shares new update on her health
Queen Camilla seen supporting brother's charity without King Charles
Queen Camilla seen supporting brother's charity without King Charles
Inside Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner's plans to milk engagement for fame video
Inside Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner's plans to milk engagement for fame
Palace shares King Charles first photo after hospital stay
Palace shares King Charles first photo after hospital stay
Rami Malek reveals what he thought after 'watching Daniel Craig'
Rami Malek reveals what he thought after 'watching Daniel Craig'
'Doctor Who' star defends show against woke backlash
'Doctor Who' star defends show against woke backlash
Duke of Gloucester visits Sussex ahead of major appearance with King Charles
Duke of Gloucester visits Sussex ahead of major appearance with King Charles